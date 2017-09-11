More than 300 runners take part in Olathe’s 15th annual Patriots’ Run to remember lives lost on 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Across the nation people are taking time to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

The 15th annual Patriots' Run took place Monday at Olathe's MidAmerica Nazarene University. More than 300 runners signed up for the race -- one from as far away as Brazil.

It's scheduled to last nine hours and 11 minutes, wrapping up at 9:11 p.m.

Runners have the opportunity to choose between a 5K, half-marathon, marathon, ultra marathon or a casual walk.

The theme of the race is "to thank and honor those who serve our country."

The event is a commemoration of those lost -- it's also a celebration of their lives and those who work to protect our communities such as Johnson County sheriff's deputy Brandon Collins who was killed in the line of duty one year ago Monday. His family and friends are "Team 745." They've pledged to complete 745 miles Monday. The number symbolizes Collin's badge number.

"I think it brought us all together," participant Jack Jones said. "Not saying that we need things like that, but I mean you look at the hurricane in Texas and what's going on with Irma, you know, people are pulling together and helping each other out. I know there's a lot of National Guard, police force and the fire, the military and everybody's doing their part, so I think it's just a good time to just remember that."