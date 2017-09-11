Planned Parenthood to provide abortion services in Kansas City for first time in 5 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo – Planned Parenthood will begin providing abortion services in Kansas City beginning September 18. It will be the first time in 5 years that the sexual and reproductive healthcare organization will provide abortions.

“For nearly 2 years, Missouri has carried the weight of the title that only a few other states in the country have carried as a one provider abortion state," said Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, Communications Director for Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

As of recently, the only doctor allowed to provide abortions in the state of Missouri is located in St. Louis.

According to Lee-Gilmore, that is because of Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers, or TRAP laws. A long list of restrictions that Lee-Gilmore says are medically unnecessary and have become a mine field for doctors to provide legal abortions in Missouri.

Two requirements of the Missouri law dictate doctors who provide abortions must have hospital admitting privileges and requires clinic facilities meet the same standards as outpatient surgery centers.

"TRAP laws are designed to deter doctors from being able to provide abortion but they are also designed to shut down doctors who currently provide," said Lee-Gilmore. “That is how we went from having dozens of providers 15 years ago to having one in 2015 to 2017."

While Planned Parenthood is in litigation over TRAP laws, Judge Howard Sachs has blocked enforcement until a ruling is made on the constitutionality of the legislation, allowing planned parenthood to resume abortions in clinics not in compliance with TRAP laws.

The U.S. Supreme court recently ruled similar regulations in Texas to be medically unnecessary and unconstitutional.

In response, Missouri Right to Life President Steve Rupp issued this statement:

“Planned Parenthood will soon begin killing more babies in their Kansas City abortion facility and has vowed to open other baby-killer clinics in Columbia, Springfield and Joplin.

The blame for this lies at the feet of activist, pro-abortion judges appointed by past administrations. Retired Federal Judge Howard Sachs was appointed to the Western District Court in Kansas City by pro-abortion President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on September 25, 1979. He achieved retirement status in 1992 and takes a limited number of cases.

Today we are reaping the consequences to past elections of pro-abortion leaders and appointments of pro-abortion judges. Judge Sachs ruled that our Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services issue new abortion clinic licenses or be held in contempt of court.

While SB 5 passed in the recent Special Session could not stop these abortion clinics from opening, the provisions of SB 5 will serve to give more oversight and regulation on any abortion clinic in Missouri. We praise Governor Greitens and President Trump for their commitment to life.

We are profoundly disappointed in the numbers of lives that will be lost in these additional abortion clinics and we vow to fight Judicial activism and protect innocent human lives by electing more and more pro-life leaders!”