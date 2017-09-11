Red balloon tied to storm drain troubles Grandview parents who know Stephen King’s clown story

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — No one knows who put a red balloon in front of a storm drain in Grandview, but it’s causing some shivers in the neighborhood.

Of course, the red balloon is significant and distressing because it’s the signature prop of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, who uses the balloon to signal his presence and to lure children to their deaths in the Stephen King novel, IT. The remake film opened in theaters over the weekend.

FOX 4’s Rebecca Gannon spoke to homeowners who live in the neighborhood where the balloon was placed. One says she also saw a clown in the neighborhood.

Police were contacted and said they would cruise the neighborhood a few extra times to help calm the nerves of parents.

Look for Rebecca’s interviews with the parents and more pictures, Monday on FOX 4 News at 6 p.m.