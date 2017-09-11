Smiles and hugs as Overland Park man who has helped raise thousands for brain cancer research receives Pay-It-Forward award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A man who became involved with brain cancer research after a relative got sick, is working tirelessly to find a cure.

Jenna Heilman nominated Harry Campbell for Fox 4's Pay-It-Forward award because she said he has helped raise thousands of dollars for research.

"He does it out of the kindness of his heart with no questions asked every day," Heilman said. "And every day support in so many different ways. So he is extremely generous. It could not be what it is today without his help and support."

