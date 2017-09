× Vandals smash 18+ car windows while people enjoy dinner-theater in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — More than 18 people enjoying a night at an Overland Park dinner-theater Sunday night came out to find their cars had been broken into.

Police say the vandals and thieves smashed car windows. Police don’t think there’s any surveillance video of the crimes at New Theatre Restaurant, and as of Monday afternoon, they had not arrested anyone.