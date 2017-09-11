Will Shields’ clinic teaches football basics to interested women, benefits Wounded Warrior Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Chiefs offensive guard Will Shields hosted a Women’s Football 101 Clinic at 68’s Inside Sports Monday evening, running drills, teaching women the basics of football.

With the clinic occurring on Sept. 11th this year, part of the proceeds from it will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

In years past, proceeds benefitted Shield’s foundation, The Will to Succeed, which is a non-profit organization that helps women and children who have been abused or neglected.

After the clinic, the participating women will sit down and watch Monday Night Football with Shields. FOX 4's Dhomonique Ricks was there prior to the clinic to talk to Shields about his passion to help.