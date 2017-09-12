Blue Springs family returns from grocery store to find their home consumed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – A family of seven lost nearly everything after their home near NW 4th Street and West Walnut went up in flames late Monday night. The family said their beloved rescue dog, Cooper, was killed in the fire. They said their two cats and their new litter of kittens were also killed.

“We went to the grocery store and came back to the house in a total blaze,” said Brent Boughner, father of five.

He said he is devastated the family pets were killed but is grateful his children weren’t hurt. He said his kids are upset about the loss of the dog and cats.

“I hate seeing them upset,” he said.

The fire department told FOX 4 they believe the fire started in the kitchen but the cause is unknown.

“We went through everything, everything is pretty much gone,” the father said.

All five of his children attend school in the Blue Springs School District and lost all of their clothes and school supplies for the school year.

“I guess it’s time for a new start,” he said.

Thankfully, the family has insurance. They said it will be a while before they get back on their feet. They have started a Go Fund Me account for assistance.