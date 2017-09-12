Family Conservancy argues books are still better than tablets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While tablets and e-readers have advantages, they're not a replacement for print.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday to look at why books are still better than tablets.

Mary's says:

The hands-on experience is valuable. Touching and turning pages is valuable for young children.

Important for building crucial connections in young brains.

Physical books remove the temptation of other activities.

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.