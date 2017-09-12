Family Conservancy argues books are still better than tablets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While tablets and e-readers have advantages, they're not a replacement for print.
Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday to look at why books are still better than tablets.
Mary's says:
- The hands-on experience is valuable. Touching and turning pages is valuable for young children.
- Important for building crucial connections in young brains.
- Physical books remove the temptation of other activities.
If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.
