Family Conservancy argues books are still better than tablets

Posted 10:52 am, September 12, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While tablets and e-readers have advantages, they're not a replacement for print.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday to look at why books are still better than tablets.

Mary's says:

  • The hands-on experience is valuable. Touching and turning pages is valuable for young children.
  • Important for building crucial connections in young brains.
  • Physical books remove the temptation of other activities.

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.