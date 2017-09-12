Former Chiefs wideout Danan Hughes talks to FOX 4 ahead of home opener against Philadelphia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All week long before the Kansas City Chiefs home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game you will see live on FOX 4, we’re chatting with former Chiefs players about their careers and what they’re up to now.

Tuesday we spoke with Danan Hughes, who was a wide receiver for the Chiefs in the 90’s, snagging 46 receptions and four touchdowns in his time with Kansas City.

Watch the full interview at the top of the page where he discusses the Chiefs’ mental edge after beating New England, the loss of safety Eric Berry and how the team can improve from its Week 1 performance.