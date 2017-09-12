JoCo. district attorney: Law enforcement’s use of deadly force was justified

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Tuesday that two Olathe Police officers and a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of 26-year-old Ciara Howard.

Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant in the 100 block of South Keeler in the afternoon of August 23, but Ciara Howard refused to surrender.

For several hours, police say they tried to get Howard to come out of the home. Police say when they tried to apprehend her, she threatened them with a weapon. Two Olathe officers and one Johnson County deputy fired weapons at Howard and the gunfire killed her.

Police say they recovered a firearm at the scene.

In a news release from Howe he said, “no criminal action will be taken against any of the involved officers.”

The ‘Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team’ investigated this case.