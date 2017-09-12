KCPD, their officers memorial foundation and Komen KC team up to provide mammograms for local women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mobile clinic will be offering mammograms for local women this Friday.

Kansas City police, Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation and Komen KC have teamed up to offer the clinic.

In the video player above, Fox 4's Kathy Quinn speaks with radiologist Dr. Linda Harrison outside of the mobile unit where women are able to get their yearly mammograms.

If women do not have insurance, the mammogram will be provided by a grant from Komen KC.

The mobile clinic features a 3D mammography machine that is the latest in low dose screening. It was custom designed with patient comfort and care in mind.

Friday's event at KCPD South Patrol, 9701 Marion Park Dr., is open to the public. It runs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

