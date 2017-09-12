Lawrence native Patty Jenkins set to direct ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel

HOLLYWOOD — Warner Bros. Pictures has roped in director Patty Jenkins to helm the sequel to “Wonder Woman,” a source close to production confirms to CNN.

The news, first reported by Variety, doesn’t come as a surprise.

Jenkins hasn’t been shy about sharing her ideas for the followup to the hit, which Warner Bros. officially announced back in July. (Warner Bros. and CNN share the parent company Time Warner.)

She’s also continued to champion the film on social media, coming to its defense when director James Cameron said last month that “Wonder Woman” was a “step backwards” for women.

“James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though, he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman,” Jenkins said in a statement at the time.

In what has been a snoozy and, for the film business, disappointing summer at the box office, “Wonder Woman” stands as a bright spot.

The film, which debuted in June, grossed more than $410 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo. It made a record-setting $103.1 million during its opening weekend, becoming the biggest opening ever for a female director. (The previous record was held by Sam Taylor-Johnson for 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey.”)

The “Wonder Woman” sequel is set to hit theaters December 13, 2019.