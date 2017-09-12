Lineworkers from Kearney, Mo., on their way to Florida to help restore power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNEY, Mo. -- Lineworkers from the metro left from Kearney, Mo., Tuesday to travel more than 1,000 miles to central Florida to help restore power in the region.

The volunteers brought several bucket trucks and a trailer to pull the utility poles.

The operations supervisor says they typically only respond to calls out of state about once a year. This is the longest distance they've traveled to help another electric cooperative.

"There is 140 guys out of Missouri... and several other states going out that way too so they will have an additional workforce, I'm anticipating around 1,000 guys," operations supervisor Travis Andersen said.

The team plans to work 10 days straight before returning home to rotate crews.