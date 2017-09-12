Man found guilty of 2nd degree murder appeals his conviction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of about a dozen people rallied outside the Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, on Tuesday while inside Drew Ryland, who was found guilty of murder in the 2nd degree for a car crash in 2014, appealed for a new trial.

Ryland, 28, was found guilty by a jury in May 2016 of killing Michael Hernandez in what police called a drinking-and-driving crash at 31st and Grand on Sept. 20, 2014.

Police say Drew Ryland was fleeing from them in his Chevy Suburban when he hit a red Charger head-on. The crash killed the Charger’s passenger, Michael Hernandez, 28, after 18 days in the hospital.

According to Ryland’s family and friends, Ryland wasn’t driving the Chevy Suburban, but he did own it. Prosecutors charged Drew and he was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years for 2nd degree murder.

Ryland’s mother said that during the trial, as she watched the dash cam video of the supposed high-speed chase, she noticed the reflection of the driver’s face in the driver’s side mirror of the SUV. She claimed the face was not her son’s.