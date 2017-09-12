New clue leaves KC shooting victim’s family wondering if he was mistakenly targeted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City father was gunned down in the middle of the street and now his family is wondering if their loved one could have been the victim of mistaken identity. Marcell Smith was shot to death in broad daylight last Friday.

"Nothing was wrong with my little brother. He didn't no nothing to nobody. He helped everybody," Smith's sister Jamie Weaver said.

Weaver says her 36-year-old brother was pursuing his commercial driver's license because he wanted to become a cross-country trucker. But police say Friday afternoon someone shot and killed him near 54th and Park-- just blocks from the home he shared with his mother.

Smith leaves behind a 4-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. With tears in her eyes and a flier bearing her brother's picture, Weaver canvassed an east side neighborhood looking for any possible clue about her brother's murder.

She's baffled since she's learned that another guy, with the exact same name as her brother, lives in this area, leaving Smith's family wondering if their loved one was mistakenly targeted.

"We got so many theories. I can't guess, that was just another clue," Weaver said.

"I never dreamed that I would be burying my son, and here I am 79 years old. I never dreamed that," mom Jamesetta Weaver said.

Relatives say about 10 years ago Marcell Smith served less than a year in prison for drug possession. The family is confident he gave up that lifestyle and was making a change for the better before he was killed.

If you know anything about his death, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.