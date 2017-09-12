Pizza party recipes for Chiefs games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whether your watching the Chiefs from the comfort of your home or you'll be tailgating at Arrowhead Stadium, pizza is a perfect thing to snack on. Christina Handcock and Andrew Allen joined Fox 4 Tuesday ahead of the 2017 home opener to share their recipe for a pizza called Tito Santana.

Ingredients:

Taco Sauce

Chihuahua Cheese

Mild Cheddar

Red Onions

Crumbled Corn Chips

Seasoned Ground Beef

Finished with Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, and Diced Tomatoes after its baked

Learn more about stepping out of the traditional pizza box at their DewMore Pizza School Sunday, Oct., 1 at their Overland Park location, 3615 W. 95th St. It's $25 per person.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.