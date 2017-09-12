Police investigating after person found dead in car at a KCI airport parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A dead person was found in a car on Tuesday night at a parking lot at Kansas City International Airport.

Police say that KCI officers were told about a vehicle in a lot that was emitting a bad smell at about 8 p.m., and found a deceased person inside.

Investigators haven't revealed anything about that person, and say a medical examiner will determine how they died.

FOX 4's crew at the scene says the investigation is happening in Economy Lot B. We'll pass along the latest developments as soon we learn more information.