× The boys in blue will begin the 2018 season at home against the White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals fans, grab your calendars!

The team just released their 2018 regular season schedule Tuesday. While specific game times have not been announced, fans can start planning ahead.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 29 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Chicago White Sox, beginning the season at home for the third time in four years (also, 2015-16).

Kansas City will play 20 Interleague games over eight series, with four at home and four on the road, all against the National League Central. The Royals will compete against their ‘I-70 rivals’ in St. Louis from May 21-23 and will host the Cardinals on the weekend of August 10-12.

Kansas City will also host Interleague matchups vs. Milwaukee (April 24-25), Cincinnati (June 12-13) and the Chicago Cubs (August 6-8). The road Interleague schedule will take the Royals to Milwaukee (June 26-27), Pittsburgh (September 17-19) and Cincinnati (September 25-26), marking their fourth trips to Miller Park (also in 2001, ’07 and ’15), PNC Park (also, 2001, ’09 and ’12) and the Great American Ball Park (also, 2006, ’10 and ’15) in franchise history.

Kansas City’s holiday schedule sees the Royals at home on Easter Sunday vs. the White Sox in the season’s opening series (April 1), Memorial Day vs. Minnesota (May 28), Father’s Day vs. Houston (June 17) and Independence Day vs. Cleveland (July 4). They will travel to Cleveland on Mother’s Day (May 13) and Labor Day (September 3).

The All-Star break will run from July 16-19 and will include the 89th Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 17 in Washington, D.C.