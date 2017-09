KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they’re investigating a woman’s death on Tuesday night after she was found deceased in a vehicle.

KCPD says that officers responded along with an ambulance at about 8:30 p.m. to a parking lot in the area of 85th and Ward Parkway, KCFD personnel said the woman was dead at the scene.

No details have been given about her or how she died, police say a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy as the investigation continues.