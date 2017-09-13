As National Walk to School Day approaches, a local organization is working with schools to ensure routes are safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This school year one community group wants to make sure kids stay safe on the way to school.

On Wednesday parents have a chance to express their opinion at the Safe Routes to School Summit.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show people walking without sidewalks are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle. That is the reason behind projects such as the one at Crestview Elementary School.

Organizers with Bike Walk KC say they worked with the Kansas City, Mo., School District and this was a major recommendation. Without the sidewalk, there were safety concerns with drivers going too fast down a hill along North Holmes Street.

This fall the group will meet with more than 20 area schools in seven districts and receive a lot of feedback from parents on both sides of the state line. They hope Wednesday's summit will be a place to exchange ideas.

"Little things happening all over the place, and we wanted a chance to get everyone together to share the stories and resources and experiences, so that we are together as a region can move forward with safe Routes to school," director of programs for Bike Walk KC Maggie Priesmeyer said.

National Walk to School Day is Wednesday, Oct. 4. Last year, Bike Walk KC says they had 90 schools participate. That is about 25 percent of schools in the region. They hope to include another 10 schools in national event this year.