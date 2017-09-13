Black smoke shoots into the sky as firefighters battle large fire in Lee’s Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Lee's Summit Wednesday morning.

The fire appears to have started just before 8 a.m. at CK Enterprises just south of the intersection of Highway-50 and 291 south. CK Enterprises makes industrial strength cleaning supplies.

Ryan Gerding, the husband of Fox 4's morning show executive producer, stopped by the scene to get video and said flames appeared to be getting bigger.

Fox 4 has multiple crews headed to the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.