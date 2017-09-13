KCK great-grandma furious after losing life savings in telephone scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- "He kept calling me princess and just made me sick to my stomach. He was the most convincing guy you'd ever heard in your life," said a steamed, 89-year-old Marcie Blume about a man she says called her back in March and has now ruined her life.

"It makes me very mad and it makes me depressed, makes me stress out and I feel stupid, " Blume told FOX 4's Robert Townsend during an interview from her home.

Blume says the stranger first called her and told her that the had won a Mega Millions jackpot worth more than $800,000. Blume admits her favorite pastime is playing all kinds of sweepstakes she gets in the mail, so she believed the guy.

"He talked like he was very religious, very honest. He said I promise you on my wife's life, my kid's life and my life that this is true," said the great-grandma.

However, before an excited Blume could receive her big, lottery win, a brand new car and a washer and dryer the man told Marcie to set up an account with 30 dollars and then send him money to pay all the taxes up front. He also told her to not tell a soul.

"He said pay the taxes now is how you can handle all this and then you won't have to pay taxes and worry about it later. He said you can't touch it because your bank is processing the check now," said Blume.

Blume says when she checked her account with her bank she saw there was a deposit of more than $800,000 dollars in her account, and for six months Blume kept depositing more money, thinking her big winnings were on the way. However, three weeks ago when Blume's daughters became suspicious, the great-grandma looked at her account again and learned the more than $800,000 and all of her money, $10,000 worth, were all gone because the telephone lottery was a scam.

"It was everything I ever worked for including: my life insurance policy, credit cards, CDs. He stole all of my money. He also kept calling my husband who was sick in the hospital with triple money and he convinced my husband to set up a similar account and he also scammed my husband out of $10,000. Oh you better believe I regret it. I'm in a hole and I don't know how I'm gonna get out," said Blume, who's now worried about her future.

"All I can tell people is don't fall for it. If they call you, just hang up your phone and don't even answer suspicious numbers you don't recognize. I called him back and left him messages that I can't even share with you," added the steamed great-grandma.

Meantime, the FBI recommends that if someone calls you and tells you "that you won a huge sweepstakes or lottery" hang up the phone. If you choose to believe the caller, experts say "make sure you get all of the information in writing and mailed to you," but even then be careful.

Also, the IRS reminds consumers to "never share your social security number, bank information or personal information over the phone" with anyone who asks you for money.

If you do fall victim to a telephone scam create what's called an "identity theft report" with the Federal Trade Commission. You can also call the "National Do Not Call Registry" toll free at 1-888-382-1222.