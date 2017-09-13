Local bus stop that was once a finalist for “America’s sorriest bus stop” receives an extreme makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're headed to Kauffman Stadium for Wednesday's game, you may notice some changes.

The public bus stop outside the stadium on Blue Ridge Cutoff near the Missouri Welcome Center got an extreme makeover.

The old bus stop was once a finalist for the title of "America's sorriest bus stop." It's not sorry anymore.

That title along with several complaints from riders was enough to prompt a change. The old stop was essentially a sign indicating it was a bus stop and a patch of dirt.

The new stop is about 500 feet north of the old location. It includes shelter, a bench, a paved platform and a sidewalk to and from the stop.

The Jackson County Sports Complex Authority and the KCATA teamed up for the change. Now they're celebrating ahead of Wednesday Royals game with a special tailgate.

If you want to check out the new bus stop -- swing by. The special tailgate will go until 1 p.m. -- or until the hot dogs run out.