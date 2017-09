KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crime scene tape surrounded the Troost Market at 80th and Troost on Wednesday night following a shooting where a man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say that at about 5:45 p.m. officers responded to the scene and found the man with a gunshot wound, he was rushed to a hospital.

