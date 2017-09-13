Olathe violinist not only one of the best in Kansas, but also in the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- This week's Reaching 4 Excellence young achiever is so talented in so many areas. Olathe North High School senior Shulammite Lim holds a 4.75 GPA, and that's with taking four advanced placement classes.

She's so smart that as a sophomore she scored a perfect ACT score, and got perfect SAT scores on the subject tests in physics, chemistry and math. Believe it or not, those accolades are just the beginning of her accomplishments.

The 16-year-old is also a top-level violinist. She plays for her school's chamber and also with the Youth Symphony of Kansas City. She holds the title of Concert Master -- the highest rank obtainable -- with the Kansas Music Educators Association.

"I feel great. I can't describe it. Once I start liking something I'll really try to pursue it to the fullest," Shulammite said.

Teacher Cecily Mahan couldn't say enough positive words about this week's young achiever.

"She's a teacher's dream. She is so great at everything and she is so humble. She's that talented that she can play better than I can," Mahan said.

She is also a hand-picked member of the National Association for Music Educator's -- National Honors Orchestra.

"November 26th and 29th we'll all be in Disney World in Florida playing violin ostensibly, but probably also going on a bunch of rides," Shulammite said.

But her story is not all sunshine and rainbows; she's had to work hard for what she has. She auditioned for district orchestra during her sophomore year- and didn't get in.

"I realized that I can't assume that I will get into anything without trying hard myself," she said.

She turned what some would consider a failure, into an opportunity. A year later, not only did she surpass that goal, she became the head performer for her division in the state orchestra.

"Open to failure, knowing that it will happen but also still striving for the best," she said.

Shulammite was selected last year in the music for All Honors Orchestra of America. She played with the best students in the nation in Indianapolis. She is also the recipient of a $20,000 H&R Block scholarship.