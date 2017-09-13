Sudden change of leadership at Olathe middle school sees two administrators depart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- FOX 4 is working to learn more about why a principal and assistant principal were suddenly let go at Oregon Trail Middle School in Olathe.

On Wednesday, FOX 4 asked the school district for specifics about the two departures, the district only said that it’s a “personnel matter” which prevents them from saying more.

Right now, very little has been released about the departure of principal Dr. Anne Hawks, and assistant principal Steve Skoczek. However, FOX 4 has learned that the situation did not involve any students or any kind of financial concerns.

FOX 4 received a copy of a letter that went out to parents detailing the change in leadership:

FOX 4 reached out to several Oregon Trail parents who chose not to comment at this time.