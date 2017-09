ODESSA, Mo. — An Odessa man is dead after a crash Wednesday night.

The online crash report says 55-year-old Kevin Snyder was headed east on Lafayette Drive 800 feet west of MO-131 when he failed to make a right turn. That action caused the vehicle to skid off the road.

Snyder’s Chevrolet Lumina Van struck a ditch and then overturned and struck a tree.

Snyder was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.