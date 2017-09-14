Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo expecting second child

(CNN) — Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo are set to become parents again.

Prinsloo announced the news on Instagram Wednesday.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a photo of herself, highlighting her baby bump with the caption “ROUND 2.”

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

The couple married in 2014 and are the parents of a daughter, Dusty Rose, who was born in September 2016.

Levine, who serves as a coach on “The Voice,” paid homage to his family in February when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” he said. “I am one of the luckiest people who has ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most.”