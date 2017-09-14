Attention pasta lovers: Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass is back, this time with a trip to Italy

NEW YORK — Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass is back, and it goes on sale Thursday!

There will be 22,000 regular passes on sale that let diners eat as much pasta as they want for eight weeks for $100. It also includes unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks.

The restaurant chain is adding an extra twist this year – for an additional $100, 50 people will be able to buy a pasta pass that also includes an eight-day trip to Italy for two.

The April trip includes airfare, a hotel, and meals.

If you want to capitalize on this deal, you’ll have to act fast! Olive Garden says it sold out of pasta passes in one second last year.

The passes go on sale at 2 p.m. E.T. today, and you can buy one at pastapass.com