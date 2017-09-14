Excelsior Springs Police ramp up efforts to track down skate park thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Excelsior Springs Police have announced a reward for helping them track down who made off with part of the city’s skate park.

Thieves stole a launch ramp August 8th from Regent Park.

“I was riding and I was coming off that and I was about to come up and ride on it and I was like wait it’s not here, where’d it go, and they were like somebody stole it," Jesse Jay, 15, said.

At first some thought it might have been removed for a new addition. Since teens worked with the city to a build the skate park a few years ago, the group of now young adults have spent their own time and money on improvements.

But surveillance cameras showed that wasn’t the case. Two people were spotted unbolting the launch ramp and struggling to carry the heavy ramp off to their vehicle.

“To find out that someone actually took it was absolutely appalling, this is fun for families," parent Ron Shouse said.

Riders were still able to enjoy the ramps that remain in the park Thursday evening, but remain bitter about the piece of the park that was stolen.

“It was still kind of like you are stealing from our home," Jay said.

"There’s a lot of things that older kids could be getting in trouble with this is a wonderful way to come out and be part of the community," said Shouse said.

The reward is being offered by WE TIP. Information leading to an arrest could be worth up to $1,000. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800 78 CRIME.