Investigators begin searching for clues inside KC home where man and woman were found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Mo., police are now inside a home near 45th and Benton where they found a man and woman dead Thursday morning.

Police say the call came in around 6:15 a.m. No other details were immediately released.

A Fox 4 crew at the scene says there was some sort of disturbance in the house prior to their deaths.

Officials at the scene also told our crew that there was a 16-year-old at home in the basement when everything happened. That teen was not injured.

Police say they are not actively searching for any suspects, and the teen who was in the house is not being considered a suspect.

This a homicide investigation, according to police.

"When we locate deceased people inside, we slow the investigation down and do a meticulous entry and collection of evidence. So right now I can tell you if it's a double homicide or exactly what happened," Kansas City police spokesperson Stacy Graves said.

Police were finally able to make their way into the home around 12:30 p.m., after obtaining a search warrant.

"To make our community safer, we need you to come forward and work with us to try and make it safer. Just try to provide information to help us on our investigation," Graves added.