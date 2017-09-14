KCK deacon expresses frustration after thief steals church’s central air units

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City deacon says he is frustrated after his church was hit by a thief for the third time in less than three weeks.

Stanley Garlington, lead deacon at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, tells Fox 4 central air units have been stolen on three different occasions.

“The person of interest has been captured on film by our security cameras, but this did not keep him from coming back and taking our units,” Garlington told Fox 4. Fox 4 is still working to obtain that security footage.

The deacon mentioned he thinks the suspect may be selling the parts.

“A lot of damage for a little bit of money,” Garlington said.

According to Garlington, each unit costs $5,000, and the church is currently missing seven units bringing the total in damages just to the units to $35,000.

Thankfully the units are insured, but the church will now have to come up with the money to pay for their deductible.

“Because our congregation is more elderly, it’s a big hit,” Garlington said.

The deacon told Fox 4 he is concerned the warm temperatures in the near future will cause their sanctuary to be too hot for his congregation.

“If he’s watching right now, I’d tell him, ‘You don’t have to do these types of things to get money. Our doors are always open for anyone who is in need of assistance.’ I’d be saying, ‘We’ll be praying for you, but at the same time there is consequences for your actions, and we need to bring you to justice.’”

If you’d like to help Calvary Missionary Baptist Church please call (913) 963 – 0597.