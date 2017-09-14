Man charged in two Prairie Village home invasions facing long list of charges

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The man Prairie Village police once called “intimidating” and “brazen” is facing multiple charges after two robberies.

Marcell Mayo was charged with kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and robbery for his alleged involvement in the May 19 incident. He also faces two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary and three counts of robbery stemming from his alleged involvement in the May 27 incident.

Police say Mayo walked into two condos in a complex on 75th Street and robbed the residents.

Police say he did it all without a weapon. He just pushed the residents into a room and ransacked their place. According to court documents, Mayo usually took small things that are easy to carry: purses, wallets, and cash.

In May, police told Fox 4 the search for Mayo caused them to increase patrols in the other, roughly dozen, Prairie Village apartment complexes.

Mayo is being held with bond set at $100,000. He will appear in court Nov. 20.