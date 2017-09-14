Metro prepares for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is bringing her "Rethink School" tour to the metro.

She is visiting schools on both sides of the state line starting in Kansas Thursday afternoon and in Missouri Friday morning.

DeVos will meet with students and administrators, and she'll be met by protesters as she continues to tour the country. Protests at her school visits are not uncommon. A protest organized by Indivisible KC, is scheduled to start Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ahead of the 4 p.m. visit by DeVos.

DeVos has seemingly been embroiled in controversy since her appointment, critics point to her stance on school vouchers and charter schools. DeVos is a proponent of expanding charter schools, her critics say her stance is too costly on the public education, supporters say parents need more choices.

During her recent visit in Wyoming, DeVos didn't take questions from the media but praised students and teachers for their innovative approach to education.