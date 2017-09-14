× Mo. State Highway Patrol searching for man they say struck a trooper during a traffic stop then fled

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who struck a state trooper Thursday during a traffic stop then fled.

According to the Highway Patrol, the suspect fled in a gray Ford Taurus with a temporary tag 03WUQE. They were last seen near 105th and Raytown Road.

The traffic stop where the trooper was struck happened at 11:49 a.m. on Raytown Road south of I-470. Thankfully the trooper is okay.

A tweet from the Highway Patrol says the suspect appeared to be a black male who is 6 feet tall and approximately 300 pounds with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.

At 11:49 a Trooper was struck during a traffic stop on Raytown Road south of I-470. Thankfully he is OK! Suspect fled in a grey Ford Taurus. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) September 14, 2017

Troopers and #KCPD are searching the area for a Grey Ford Taurus bearing temp tag 03WUQE, last seen 105th and Raytown Rd. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) September 14, 2017

Suspect who struck the Trooper is described as a black male 6’ approx 300 lbs, w dreadlocks, wearing black tshirt and black jeans. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) September 14, 2017