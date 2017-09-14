How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

Mo. State Highway Patrol searching for man they say struck a trooper during a traffic stop then fled

Posted 12:30 pm, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:36PM, September 14, 2017

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who struck a state trooper Thursday during a traffic stop then fled.

According to the Highway Patrol, the suspect fled in a gray Ford Taurus with a temporary tag 03WUQE. They were last seen near 105th and Raytown Road.

The traffic stop where the trooper was struck happened at 11:49 a.m. on Raytown Road south of I-470. Thankfully the trooper is okay.

A tweet from the Highway Patrol says the suspect appeared to be a black male who is 6 feet tall and approximately 300 pounds with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.