Mo. State Highway Patrol searching for man they say struck a trooper during a traffic stop then fled
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who struck a state trooper Thursday during a traffic stop then fled.
According to the Highway Patrol, the suspect fled in a gray Ford Taurus with a temporary tag 03WUQE. They were last seen near 105th and Raytown Road.
The traffic stop where the trooper was struck happened at 11:49 a.m. on Raytown Road south of I-470. Thankfully the trooper is okay.
A tweet from the Highway Patrol says the suspect appeared to be a black male who is 6 feet tall and approximately 300 pounds with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.
38.910841 -94.382172