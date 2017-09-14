Multiple groups join forces to host first of 10 free flu shot clinics in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It's not too early to think about cold and flu season, and the flu vaccine is now available.

The first free clinic of the season occurred Thursday at the Jack Reardon Civic Center in Kansas City, Kansas. It runs until 2 p.m. or they run out of shots, whichever comes first.

Health advocates are encouraging people to get their flu shots as soon as possible. Especially those who are considered high risk -- such as the young and elderly.

The Mid-America Immunization Coalition is hosting Thursday's clinic -- along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,and Walgreens.

It's the first of ten clinics to be held through October 21.

The goal is to reduce the number of influenza cases in the metro. Organizers hope that people who might normally get a flu shot will get out and take advantage of the free clinic.

"Headache, fever, body paint, chills, all the normal stuff. If you get the immunization, you help prevent yourself from actually coming down with those or we hope to shorten the duration sometimes," Walgreens pharmacy manager Jason Bleich said.