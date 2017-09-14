New report shows more high school seniors are choosing to attend Mo. State instead of Mizzou

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mizzou is no longer the college of choice for high school graduates in the Show Me State. This according to a newly released report.

For the past five years, students taking the ACT have had the option of reporting which college they plan to attend. This year, UMKC finished fourth in the survey, with more graduates than ever choosing to come to Kansas City.

But the latest survey results are not great for Mizzou. For the first time, Missouri State out of Springfield jumped ahead of the University of Missouri in Columbia as the top choice. The University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg finished third while SE Missouri State in Cape Girardeau was the fifth most popular Missouri school on the list.

Enrollment at Mizzou has fallen the past couple of years – ever since the football team went on strike due to racial tensions felt by some minority students on campus. The negative impact from that situation has echoed all the way to today, as fewer and fewer students are enrolling in the state’s flagship university.

Other Missouri colleges and universities are the beneficiaries of this, though, as many – including UMKC - are seeing an increase in enrollment.

By the way, just in case you were curious, seniors in Kansas who took the ACT also listed their college preferences. K-State came in first with KU right behind. Wichita State, Emporia State and Pittsburg State rounded out the top five.

Mizzou has billboards along the interstate claiming to be the #1 choice for graduating seniors – they’ll need to change those for at least this year.

Top 5 College Choices (MO)

1) Missouri State

2) Univ. of Missouri – Columbia

3) University of Central Missouri

4) UMKC

5) SE Missouri St.

Source: ACT Profile Report Graduating Seniors 2017 Missouri

Top 5 College Choices (KS)

1) Kansas State

2) 2) Univ. of Kansas

3) Wichita State

4) Emporia State

5) Pittsburg State

Source: ACT Profile Report Graduating Seniors 2017 Kansas