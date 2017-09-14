Ruskin student with special needs nominated for homecoming queen has visions of wearing the crown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students at one metro high school have an amazing homecoming candidate.

Ruskin High School, which makes its home in south Kansas City, has a student with special needs who may become the belle of the ball this weekend. Ruskin Senior Julia Dyer, 17, has been nominated for homecoming queen, and for a student with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, it's twice as exciting.

On Thursday, Julia demonstrated the skill that her dancing shoes will show on Friday. Dyer has lived with her conditions all her life. Her sister, Emily, told FOX 4 News Julia required help in dressing and showering, but she's still proud to help her catch the school bus every morning. A Ruskin High teacher named Kimberly Sixta nominated Julia for the honor.

"She talks about it non-stop. Every day all day. Homecoming. Being a senior. That's all she has to say," Emily Dyer said.

Julia wasn't much for conversation on Thursday. However, she smiled broadly when asked what she looked forward to most on Friday evening, pointing to her head and clearly saying, "Crown."

"She talks about how she's a senior and how homecoming is coming up. Whenever there's an event coming up, she will talk about it non-stop until the day of," Emily Dyer said.

Julia's family is using Facebook, and a status update that's been shared hundreds of times. They're hopeful to push the candidate toward the queen's crown. A young man named Tyrus will be Julia's escort on Friday evening.

"I'm not necessarily surprised, but I'm very happy that people are very excited about it. I see people re-posting the post my mom put on Facebook. People who don't go to school here anymore, even, are trying to get people to vote and get her to win," Emily Dyer said.

Julia isn't alone. Another Ruskin High School student with special needs is nominated for homecoming king. Julia keeps it simple, while expressing her excitement for Friday. She says she just wants some time to hang out with her friends.

The Ruskin High Eagles (0-3) will play host to Oak Park (1-3) on Friday night. That game will kick off at 7 p.m.