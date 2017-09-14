INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- FOX 4's High School Team of the Week can be found on the pitch at Van Horn High School. A model of persistence, and the recent winner of a championship, watch the video for Al Wallace's report on Van Horn Soccer.
Team of the Week: Van Horn Soccer
