Two bodies found near 45th and Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., police dispatcher tells Fox 4 that officers located two bodies near 45th and Benton Thursday morning.

That dispatcher could only say that the call came in around 6:15 a.m. No other details were immediately released.

A Fox 4 crew at the scene says the victims were a man and a woman. There was some sort of disturbance in the house prior to their deaths.

Officials at the scene also told our crew that there was a 16-year-old at home in the basement when everything happened. That teen was not injured.

