Two bodies found near 45th and Benton

Posted 7:03 am, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 07:27AM, September 14, 2017

Police say the body of a man and woman were found near 45th and Benton Thursday, Sept. 14.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., police dispatcher tells Fox 4 that officers located two bodies near 45th and Benton Thursday morning.

That dispatcher could only say that the call came in around 6:15 a.m. No other details were immediately released.

A Fox 4 crew at the scene says the victims were a man and a woman. There was some sort of disturbance in the house prior to their deaths.

Officials at the scene also told our crew that there was a 16-year-old at home in the basement when everything happened. That teen was not injured.

