BREAKING: Judge acquits ex-St. Louis officer of 1st-degree murder in 2011 shooting death of black man

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Judge finds Jason Stockley not guilty of killing Anthony Lamar Smith.

In the decision released on Friday, the following was cited in the decision-making:

“The fact that Anthony Smith was shot and killed by Stockley is not in dispute. What prosecutors worked to do was present evidence in court that they believe proved Stockley violated Missouri law when he shot Smith and then planted a gun in Smith’s car to justify the killing.”

Stockley fatally shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith in December 2011 after a three-mile police chase through city streets. The incident started as a police stop following a reported drug sale. Surveillance video showed officers block Smith in, who then backed his vehicle into a police car as the officers approached. Stockley ran after the suspect’s car, firing seven shots with his service pistol.

In dash cam video obtained by Fox 2 News, you can see Stockley exit the patrol car with his personal AK-47 style rifle. It’s a violation of St. Louis police policy to carry a personal weapon.

Stockley was questioned why he had his personal rifle with him during the trial. He said he didn’t fire it that day, but carried it knowing he was violating department policy because he thought his life and the lives of his fellow officers depended on it.

In May 2016, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Stockley with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Closing arguments were heard August 9. At the time, the judge presiding over the case said he wouldn’t render a verdict until at least August 18.

Stockley, who was only one of two people to take the stand for the defense, said he was justified using deadly force because Smith’s car hit him. The former officer said he heard his partner yelling “gun” and then shattering Smith’s window before the pursuit.

During the subsequent pursuit, Stockley acknowledged under cross-examination that it sounded like he was “going to kill that (expletive).” Stockley said he didn’t remember saying it and could not explain why.

About 30 seconds later, Stockley testified that he ordered his partner to hit Smith’s car and end the pursuit because the suspect had just driven into oncoming traffic and threatened other people. The chase ended at W. Florissant and Acme avenues.

Stockley approached Smith’s car on the driver’s side and shot five times into the car, striking Smith with each shot. He died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Stockley said he believed the suspect had reached his gun and the officer said he was in such fear for his life he was backing up while shooting him.

According to FOX 2 in St. Louis, the video they obtained shows Stockley appeared to have free reign of the scene and the suspect’s vehicle while as many as ten officers stood nearby. During a play by play of the video in court, two officers described seeing Stockley go into the suspect’s car four times. One officer acknowledged to the prosecutor he thought that was strange.

The defense pointed to the dash cam video as proof Stockley’s life was in danger. Bruntrager said he was justified to use lethal force before the chase when the suspect’s car was a deadly weapon. He argued Stockley was also justified at the end of the pursuit when it took 15 seconds for him the fire and he fired after being startled and stepping back.- Circuit Attorney of St. Louis’ office

