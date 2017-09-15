Deadly crash closes K-7 southbound at W. 83rd Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- At least one person died in a Friday afternoon crash on K-7. KDOT says that the southbound lanes are currently closed near 83rd Street, and the northbound lanes are blocked by emergency vehicles.

#KCMETRO Traffic Alert: K-7 southbound at 83rd street and the associated ramps are closed due to a fatality collision. — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) September 15, 2017

Shawnee police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash. FOX 4 is working to get more details about any other injuries, click on this link for the latest traffic conditions.