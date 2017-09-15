How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

Deadly crash closes K-7 southbound at W. 83rd Street

Posted 4:57 pm, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:02PM, September 15, 2017

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- At least one person died in a Friday afternoon crash on K-7. KDOT says that the southbound lanes are currently closed near 83rd Street, and the northbound lanes are blocked by emergency vehicles.

Shawnee police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash. FOX 4 is working to get more details about any other injuries, click on this link for the latest traffic conditions.