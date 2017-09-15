Is “American Assassin” a killer? Does “mother!” deliver? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Are the highly anticipated big screen arrival of Vince Flynn's anti-hero Mitch Rapp and Jennifer Lawrence's bizarre arthouse horror entry worth your time and money? Don't forget to check out these reviews by Shawn and Russ before you spend your money!

1) AMERICAN ASSASSIN (R)

Lionsgate/CBS Films

SHAWN

"American Assassin" is a sprawling mess. It's intentions are good but never supported by anything other than basic level filmmaking. The movie is severely light on plot and overly heavy on action. Michael Keaton is enjoyable but the true bright spot is Dylan O'Brien. Sadly the movie never matches the intensity of the book. There are 15 more Mitch Rapp books but they may all be left in the shelf after this disappointing start.

RUSS SAYS, “The screenplay for this adaptation of the popular thriller novels by Vince Flynn was written by committee...and it shows. There are leaps of logic in the script that erode the story’s credibility, dulling its impact. Still, “American Assassin” is lively enough to please most action fans.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) mother! (R)

Paramount

SHAWN

The problem with "mother!" Isn't exactly the film itself it's the film is being marketed. It's being sold as an intense edge of your seat thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. The only thing true about that is yes it stars Jennifer Lawrence. What "mother!" Really is is a showy over the top exercise that's way more experimental than conventional. Yes, it's scary but for all of the wrong reasons. This is their toeing movie that will have more than a fair share of people asking for their money back.

RUSS SAYS, “’mother!’ is an allegorical head trip disguised as a psychological horror thriller. Jennifer Lawrence is terrific and this wacky movie is never boring, but it evolves from a parlor thriller into "World War Z." Like Darren Aronofsky's ‘The Fountain,’ it goes off the deep end.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc