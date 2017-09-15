Three Overland Park detectives hurt while trying to arrest suspected shoplifters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police arrested one woman and are looking for a man after they were allegedly caught shoplifting near Oak Park Mall on Friday afternoon, three detectives were hurt trying to arrest them.

This happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the 11500 block of W. 95th Street.

"Once the officers tried to detain them, a fight ensued. Three of our officers were injured, one was pepper sprayed," Officer John Lacy said.

"The officers were transported to a local hospital, they will be okay, one will be held overnight for observation."

The male suspect was chased, but officers lost sight of him at the southwest corner of 95th and Quivira. He's described as a large black male between the ages of 19 and 22, he's 6-foot tall with a thin build and was wearing blue jeans and a red & white plaid shirt.

The woman is in jail, FOX 4 won't identify her until she's formally charged.

If you have information that will help police make the second arrest, call (913) 893-6300.