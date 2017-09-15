WATCH LIVE: Painting the town red for Red Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hello! It’s Red Friday, in case you’ve forgotten! The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at Arrowhead. Watch the game on FOX 4 (and the pregame on FOX4KC’s Facebook Live beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday!!)

Whatever you do, don’t mindlessly wear midnight green today (unless you’re an Eagles fan…. then that’s a whole different discussion.)

Join us on the FOX 4 Morning Show for RED FRIDAY. We begin with red smoke! FOX 4’s Rob Collins will join the KC Flight Formation Team as they fly across downtown Kansas City, leaving a trail of red smoke. Watch his livestream here on his Facebook page! Tech N9ne will be performing their new Chiefs song! Our favorite horse Warpaint and KC Wolf will also be on the front lawn of the FOX 4 studios at Southwest Trafficway and 31st Street. If you pass by us, wave and honk! If not, we’re streaming!

We’ll be routing many different shots into this live stream player below. Enjoy the fun chaos of Red Friday! We always do!

