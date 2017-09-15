Frustration in St. Louis as protesters come out after ex-police officer acquitted of murder

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of protesters are facing off with police in riot gear in downtown St. Louis after blocking a bus filled with officers.

The protests come after a judge announced Friday that Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Hundreds of protesters are also marching through city streets. The live pictures in the player above are from FOX 2 NOW in St. Louis. Most of the time, there is only helicopter audio.

A smaller group stood in front of a city bus filled with officers in riot gear, blocking it from moving forward. The bus backed up and protesters again tried to stop it, with a few throwing water bottles. The bus moved less than a block before police in riot gear began pushing back the crowd.

Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase. Prosecutors alleged Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after he shot him.

If you aren’t seeing the livestream player above, click here.