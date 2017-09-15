Worlds of Fun ‘screamsters’ transform into frightening characters before ‘Halloween Haunt’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Worlds of Fun is gearing up for the next season of “Halloween Haunt.” On Friday night, the “screamsters,” did a run through of their scary makeup and hit the streets of Kansas City to get people excited.

The event kicks off Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at the park. Staff said they recommend kids be 14 or older because it gets pretty scary.

“It’s like a big family,” said Jacki Butler, a makeup artist. She said it’s her 10th season returning. She said it’s the customers who keep her coming back.

“The people that come watch the characters that we create and the excitement they get out of it,” she told FOX 4.

On Friday, FOX 4 got a behind the scenes look at how the crew prepares for the event. They said 30 makeup artists will do makeup for around 400 people. They can only spend about 20 minutes on each person’s scary look.

After the crew got their makeup done on Friday they headed downtown to have a little fun. The group got on the streetcar and scared riders. They said it’s all in good fun and they just want to get people as excited for the event as they are.

“Halloween isn’t just the time of year I believe it’s a lifestyle,” said David Jesse, one of the "screamsters."