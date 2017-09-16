Ed Sheeran’s Sunday night concert in STL canceled due to safety concerns

ST. LOUIS — Popular singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is the latest performer to cancel a concert in St. Louis citing safety concerns.

Messina Touring Group posted the following message for fans Saturday:

“With the safety of the fans being of upmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show. While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018.” – Messina Touring Group

Fans that purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically issued a refund on the credit card tickets were ordered on. Fans that purchased tickets at the Scottrade Center Box Office may come to the box office beginning Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. to be issued a refund.

Irish rock band U2 canceled its Saturday night concert in St. Louis after police told concert organizers that they couldn’t provide a typical level of security because of protests.