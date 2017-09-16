× In a room filled with her favorite things, friends and family gathered to remember Belton teen Kara Kopetsky

BELTON, Mo. — Ten years after her disappearance, Kara Kopetsky was laid to rest Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered at the I.B.E.W. Local Union 124 meeting hall to pay their respects for the young woman.

The room was filled with Kara’s favorite things, including purple butterflies, purple flowers and music.

Her family thanked the community for the continued support during the last decade.

“When I was planning this today, I just wanted to honor Kara and I wanted to give people that maybe were not blessed to know Kara the opportunity to get to know Kara through the service,” her mother, Rhonda Beckford, told Fox 4.

A mushroom hunter found Kopetsky’s remains in April, next to Jessica Runions’ near a rock quarry in rural Cass County.

Kopetsky was just 17 years old when she disappeared. She was last seen leaving Belton High School in May of 2007.

Kylr Yust, 27, has been questioned about the 2007 disappearance of Kopetsky, and has been charged with burning Runions’ car, which was discovered after she disappeared. Runions was last seen leaving a gathering of friends with Yust, and Kopetsky had filed a protection order against him shortly before she disappeared. Yust has not been charged in either woman’s disappearance.