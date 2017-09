HOUSTON — In just a few weeks, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt raised more than $37 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The football superstar initially said his goal was to raise $200,000 when he kicked off his YouCaring campaign, but he quickly blew past that. He met that mark within two hours.

He continually increased his goal as the days went on. When the fundraiser finally wrapped up Friday at 5 p.m. the total stood at $37,131,967.